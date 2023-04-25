 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India pilots write letter to Ratan Tata; say they are not being treated with respect and dignity

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

Last week, the Tata Group-owned airline announced a new salary structure for pilots and cabin crew but the staff was disappointed with the revisions.

Representative Image

Air India pilots' unions have raised their voices against the management over long work hours and have written to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

More than 1,500 Air India pilots have appealed to the industry tycoon's "benevolent leadership", stating that they are not being treated with respect and dignity at the airline.

"We believe that your benevolent leadership can help us find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved," reads the letter.

The letter by the pilots was sent after Air India failed to address any of the pilots' concerns surrounding the airline’s recently announced work conditions and pay structure.