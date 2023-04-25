Air India pilots write letter to Ratan Tata; say they are not being treated with respect and dignity

Representative Image

Air India pilots' unions have raised their voices against the management over long work hours and have written to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

More than 1,500 Air India pilots have appealed to the industry tycoon's "benevolent leadership", stating that they are not being treated with respect and dignity at the airline.

"We believe that your benevolent leadership can help us find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved," reads the letter.

The letter by the pilots was sent after Air India failed to address any of the pilots' concerns surrounding the airline’s recently announced work conditions and pay structure.

Last week, the Tata Group-owned airline announced a new salary structure for pilots and cabin crew but the staff was unhappy with the revisions. Their main contention was about promoting captains with more than four years of experience in management.

In a communication to all employees including pilots and crew members, Air India said that last week, they announced the revision of their employment contracts and revised compensation for flying staff.

Also read | Air India pilot unions warn of going to 'any extent' if any member is terminated

Air India held a town hall meeting on April 25, but failed to answer questions about the new revised pay structure of its pilots. “Pilots need to be heard at this critical juncture on Air India’s aviation ascendancy. There needs to be better harmony between the management and the pilots for smooth operations and strong growth,” an Air India pilot said.

The meeting by the head of Tata group airlines comes just days after the pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG), on April 21 sent legal notices to Air India.

These notices come days after ICPA and IPG asked their members not to accept the revised terms of employment.

The pilots addressed their complaints towards the HR department saying that they are "facing a difficult situation" with the current department.

"Our concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team," said the letter.

Further, the letter also underlined how the issue is affecting their morale. "Our morale is low, we are concerned this will affect our ability to perform our duties," they said.

The pilots sought Ratan Tata's assistance in addressing their issues while insisting that they "would not have disturbed you had this issue not been this important."

The Air India pilots have also sought Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's intervention to resolve the issue.