Air India pilots seek better compensation for families of colleagues who passed away: Report

The IPG, which consists of 500 pilots, said three pilots with Air India had lost their lives between April 9 and 14.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
The Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) has written a letter to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal (Image: Reuters)

Air India pilots have asked the management for better compensation for families of their colleagues who passed away due to COVID-19.

The Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) has written a letter to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, Mint reported.

"Staff notice HPD01/COVID/2020/423 dated 17/7/2020 informs of an Ad-hoc payment to the family / legal heir of employees, who die during the period of COVID-19. Sadly, this is the only measure taken by Air India to compensate the next of kin of an active employee who had lost their life due to contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty," the letter said, as quoted by the publication.

The IPG, which consists of 500 pilots, said three pilots with the national carrier passed away between April 9 and 14.

An Air India spokesperson did not comment when contacted by Mint.

In the letter, the IPG said private airlines are offering up to Rs 5 crore to families of pilots who died, and the Delhi government offering Rs 1 crore to families of deceased.

The IPG also stated that state-run families are providing ex-gratia payment and compassionate employment to families of deceased staff.

"This prompts some important questions. Until how long will our service to the nation be taken for granted considering the pay cut and the lack of recognition of our contribution throughout the pandemic?," the letter said.

"What steps are being taken to ensure that aircrew/employees will be taken care of in case COVID-19 is contracted? And more importantly, in the unfortunate event of the demise of an employee, how will the next of kin be compensated/looked after?," it added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Air India
first published: May 24, 2021 10:20 am

