Air India pilots’ and officials’ concerns to be addressed to prevent sale delays

The government is taking steps to ensure that Air India officials vacate company-provided accommodation, pilots’ salaries are restored and passengers get their refunds before the sale of the national carrier is approved, possibly as early as this week.

The Central government is working on plans to address these concerns, senior officials in the ministry of civil aviation told Moneycontrol.

Air India employees may be offered financial compensation equivalent to three months of rent to make it easier for them to vacate their current residences, people aware of the developments said.

“The issue around salaries of Air India’s pilots is also being considered and we are currently working on a model to reinstate the pilots’ salaries and allowances in a phased manner. We are also looking to offer some shares of Air India to pilots as part of their salaries,” one person said.

The government is also looking to expedite the refund of Rs 250 crore of travel money to passengers for flights cancelled due to restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“About Rs 15 crore of the total Rs 250 crore is still being cleared and is likely to be cleared by the end of the month along with claims of refunds due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19,” one person told Moneycontrol.

The steps are being considered in order to avoid any delay in the sale of Air India by the filing of court cases, as was seen during the Jet Airways insolvency resolution process, the people said. The Central government wants to ensure the sale of debt-laden Air India goes through smoothly.

Earlier this week, the government had asked Air India to ensure that its employees vacate company-provided accommodation within six months of divesting the airline or the monetisation of properties.

Pilots of the national carrier had asked the management to restore their salaries, saying the “disproportionate” pay cuts during the past 18 months should be rolled back with the Covid-19 pandemic abating.

A panel of ministers led by home minister Amit Shah is studying bids for Air India by Tata Sons and SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and is expected to approve the sale soon.

The committee’s decision will be followed by approval from the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moneycontrol has learnt from officials that both processes are expected to be completed as early as this week.