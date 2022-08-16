Air India picks Meta software Workplace for intra-company communications

Air India on Tuesday said it has chosen business communication platform Workplace from technology giant Meta so that there is a simple and effective way for all levels of the company to interact with each other. Workplace will help Air India's employees get regular and real-time updates on the airline's operations and future plans, exchange information with peers, and get access to a forum to share their views, provide feedback and contribute to shaping the airline's vision and policies, the airline noted in a statement.

The decision to choose Workplace perfectly falls in line with the airline's transformation from a government-owned entity to becoming a world-class private airline, it stated. Air India said it has chosen Workplace to "connect and engage with its 11,000 plus employees".

"Workplace from Meta will provide Air India's employees a platform that promotes more open communication and information sharing within and across all levels of the organisation, breaks through organisational silos, reduces legacy hierarchy and boosts employee engagement," it noted. The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.