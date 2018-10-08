App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India pays Rs 100 cr to oil marketing cos towards clearing pending dues

The airline, whose debt is more than Rs 50,000 crore, is grappling with financial woes and the government is working on ways to bolster the carrier's fortunes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Air India paid Rs 100 crore to state-owned oil marketing companies to partly clear dues related to purchase of jet fuel, a senior official said.

In September, the companies asked debt-laden Air India to clear its dues towards daily billing amid rising oil prices.

The national carrier lifts jet fuel from three oil marketing firms -- Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp-- worth Rs 600 crore per month on an average.

A senior Air India official said such notices are "not unusual" and that the airline paid Rs 100 crore on October 8 to the oil marketing companies.

related news

According to an Indian Oil Corp official, a notice has been sent to Air India asking it to clear the dues.

Air India group, which comprises Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air, operates 475 flights per day to 78 domestic and 44 international destinations.

It is the only domestic carrier which flies long and ultra-long haul flights or flights which are up to 16 hours duration.

The airline, whose debt is more than Rs 50,000 crore, is grappling with financial woes and the government is working on ways to bolster the carrier's fortunes.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.