Air India partially restores pre-Covid pay for employees

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2022

In a statement dated April 15, Air India told employees that restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner, to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2022

File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

Air India has partially restore employees' salaries to pre-Covid levels, the airline has announced.

In a statement dated April 15, the aviation major told employees that restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner, to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2022.

The public turned private carrier, now run by the Tata Group, in a statement dated April 15 said it is "rationalising" allowance of employees "in the hope that a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once more".

"... with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration will happen in a phased manner," it added.

As per the announcement, for pilots 20 percent of the flying allowance (35 percent cut) is being restored, 25 percent of the special pay (40 percent), and 25 percent of wide body allowance (40 percent) is being restored. The cuts remaining for each will be 15 percent of pre-Covid levels.

Similarly, for cabin crew 10 percent of the flying allowance (15 percent cut) and 5 percent of the wide body allowance (20 percent) is being restored. The cuts remaining for each will be 5 percent and 15 percent of pre-Covid levels,  respectively

Check the table here below for details on all category of employees:

Employee Category Components of Pay Existing % cut Restoration in the current phase % cut remaining w.e.f. April 1, 2022
Pilots Flying Allowance 35% of pre-Covid level 20% 15% of pre-Covid level
Special Pay Pilots 40% of pre-Covid level 25% 15% of pre-Covid level
Wide Body Allowance (wherever applicable) 40% of pre-Covid level 25% 15% of pre-Covid level
Cabin Crew Flying Allowance 15% of pre-Covid level 10% 5% of pre-Covid level
Wide Body Allowance (wherever applicable) 20% of pre-Covid level 5% 15% of pre-Covid level
Other Employees Officers Other allowance cut by 30% of pre-Covid levels 25% Other allowance cut by 25% of pre-Covid levels
Staff and Operators Other allowance cut by 30% of pre-Covid levels 30% No cut on other allowance
Local employees at foreign locations Gross emoluments cut by 10% at a maximum of $150 5% at a maximum of $150 Gross emoluments to be cut by 5% at a maximum of $150
India Based Officers (IBOs) Gross emoluments cut by $300 $150 Gross emoluments to be cut by $150

first published: Apr 16, 2022 10:01 am
