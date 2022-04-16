English
    Air India partially restores pre-Covid pay for employees

    In a statement dated April 15, Air India told employees that restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner, to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    April 16, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

    Air India has partially restore employees' salaries to pre-Covid levels, the airline has announced.

    In a statement dated April 15, the aviation major told employees that restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner, to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2022.

    The public turned private carrier, now run by the Tata Group, in a statement dated April 15 said it is "rationalising" allowance of employees "in the hope that a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once more".

    "... with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration will happen in a phased manner," it added.

    As per the announcement, for pilots 20 percent of the flying allowance (35 percent cut) is being restored, 25 percent of the special pay (40 percent), and 25 percent of wide body allowance (40 percent) is being restored. The cuts remaining for each will be 15 percent of pre-Covid levels.

    Similarly, for cabin crew 10 percent of the flying allowance (15 percent cut) and 5 percent of the wide body allowance (20 percent) is being restored. The cuts remaining for each will be 5 percent and 15 percent of pre-Covid levels,  respectively

    Check the table here below for details on all category of employees:
    Employee CategoryComponents of PayExisting % cutRestoration in the current phase% cut remaining w.e.f. April 1, 2022
    PilotsFlying Allowance35% of pre-Covid level20%15% of pre-Covid level
    Special Pay Pilots40% of pre-Covid level25%15% of pre-Covid level
    Wide Body Allowance (wherever applicable)40% of pre-Covid level25%15% of pre-Covid level
    Cabin CrewFlying Allowance15% of pre-Covid level10%5% of pre-Covid level
    Wide Body Allowance (wherever applicable)20% of pre-Covid level5%15% of pre-Covid level
    Other EmployeesOfficersOther allowance cut by 30% of pre-Covid levels25%Other allowance cut by 25% of pre-Covid levels
    Staff and OperatorsOther allowance cut by 30% of pre-Covid levels30%No cut on other allowance
    Local employees at foreign locationsGross emoluments cut by 10% at a maximum of $1505% at a maximum of $150Gross emoluments to be cut by 5% at a maximum of $150
    India Based Officers (IBOs)Gross emoluments cut by $300$150Gross emoluments to be cut by $150



    Tags: #Air India #aviation #Business #India
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 10:01 am
