Air India panel begins identifying 'redundant' employees to be sent on leave without pay for up to 5 years

Air India has started the process of identification of "redundant or surplus employees" in the company to be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP), which can last up to five years.

"Air India has constituted a committee for identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources. The Committee will submit its report for review to the regional director’s office by August 11," the national carrier said in a letter.

The committee, which comprises General Manager (Personnel) Convener, General Manager (Finance), Member, Departmental Head, will decide and submit a report regarding the identification of redundant or surplus manpower resources to the AI regional director (RD) office. The airline headquarter will take the final decision.

As per the ANI report, General Manager (Personnel) will share the staff list with all departments and convene the discussions/deliberations including the process of identification of surplus/redundant resources. The report is to be submitted to the RD office by 11 August 2020 for review and onward recommendations to headquarters.

The board of the airlines had approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from six months to two years which can be extended up to five years. It had authorised chairman Rajiv Bansal to send employees on the leave without pay.

Employees will be sent on LWP based on the following factors: suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, the health of the employee, an instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past as a result of ill-health or otherwise and redundancy.