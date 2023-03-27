 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India opens reservations for ‘Premium Economy’ cabins; check all details here

Ameya Joshi
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

The launch of premium economy seats will help the airline market this class more aggressively than before and take on the likes of Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways and others who offer similar service.

Air India, the Tata-owned airline, will formally sell “Premium Economy” cabins starting Monday, March 27. The fares and class of service went live for sale beyond mid-May. The airline had started a soft sale of the product earlier, but the booking engine kept reflecting only three classes for sale—First, Business and Economy. How did one book Premium Economy then? A person who has booked Economy could select seats in the premium economy cabin comprising 48 seats for an additional fee.

How did the premium economy make an appearance and what is different?

In September 2022, Air India announced its first set of expansion in which it would take delivery of five B777-200LR which earlier operated for Delta Air Lines and lease 25 A320/A321neo which would be factory fresh.

The first of the five B777-200LRs landed in November 2022 and soon started operating on routes to America. The additional aircraft are helping the airline start services to San Francisco from Bengaluru and Mumbai and also add flights to New York from Mumbai. As some of its services stabilised, the airline started offering seats in the premium economy at a cost.