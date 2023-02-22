 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

A senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines. Following this, the engine was shut down, and later the aircraft made an emergency landing in Stockholm.

An Airbus SE A320 of Air India Ltd. in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Air India announced a 470-plane order with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., underscoring the industrys recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the airlines ambition to become a global force after years of contraction.

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying 292 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to senior officials.

The plane landed safely, the official added.

In a statement in the afternoon, an Air India spokesperson said its flight AI 106 from Newark (US) to Delhi faced a technical issue and was diverted to Stockholm early this morning with 284 passengers and 8 infants onboard.