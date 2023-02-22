Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying 292 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to senior officials.

A senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines. Following this, the engine was shut down, and later the aircraft made an emergency landing in Stockholm.

The plane landed safely, the official added.

In a statement in the afternoon, an Air India spokesperson said its flight AI 106 from Newark (US) to Delhi faced a technical issue and was diverted to Stockholm early this morning with 284 passengers and 8 infants onboard.

The airline said the aircraft is being thoroughly checked to address the technical issue. During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the DGCA official said. "The flight landed safely at the Stockholm airport. Passengers have been provided lounge access and meals. The immigration procedure of the passengers is being carried out to ensure their stay at the city's hotels," the statement said. On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

