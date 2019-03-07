App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India needs Rs 12,000 cr towards repayment of loans: Report

Centre, under its revival plan, decided to transfer debt of over Rs 29,000 crore to a special purpose vehicle called Air India Asset Holding Company to service debt of the airline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

National carrier Air India will need close to Rs 12,000 crore in FY 2019-20 to repay loans towards payment of purchase of aircraft, as per a report in The Times of India.

"The airline will in all need to pay Rs 12,000 crore towards paying off loans — Rs 4,000 crore of working capital and rest aircraft purchase loan — in FY 2019-20," the report said.

A source told the daily that while FY20 could prove to be financially difficult, the airline will manage the debt within the range of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore from FY21 coupled with realisation of operating profit from the same year onwards.

The Centre under its revival plan decided to transfer debt of over Rs 29,000 crore to a special purpose vehicle called Air India Asset Holding Company to service debt of the airline. This left debt of Rs 26,000 crore in the books of accounts for the airline.

The daily further reported that the airline is unable to fly 23 of its aircraft due to lack of availability of engines. The government could soon issue bonds to raise funds for the same, it said.

 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Air India #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.