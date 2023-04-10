 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India modernises its Enterprise Resource Planning system

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

According to a release, the airline has completed its ERP modernisation programme ahead of schedule by migrating from an on-premise legacy mainframe system to SAP Cloud, laying a strong foundation for its digital transformation journey.

Air India aircraft

Air India on Monday said it has completed modernisation of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that will bring improvements in various functions.

According to a release, the airline has completed its ERP modernisation programme ahead of schedule by migrating from an on-premise legacy mainframe system to SAP Cloud, laying a strong foundation for its digital transformation journey.

The migration is expected to bring significant improvements in the airline's core enterprise functions such as finance and human resources while fast-tracking its ability to roll out advanced capabilities in its commercial, operations and engineering areas, it said.

It will also pave the way for further modernisation of the ERP system and the combination of other group airlines into one entity.