Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India may tap bond market to raise Rs 22,000 crore in two tranches

SBI Caps, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India, has been hired as the adviser for the transaction, the report said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Air India is looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore from the bond market to repay a group of lenders, according to a Business Standard report. The national carrier is attempting to improve its balance sheet before the government puts up its stake in the beleaguered carrier for sale.

The fund raising will take place in two tranches – the Rs 7,000 crore bond issue will have a three-year maturity period and the Rs 15,000 crore issue will be for 10 years, the report stated.

Air India owes nearly Rs 58,000 crore to a group of domestic and foreign lenders. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Finance Ministry will provide an unconditional guarantee for the Rs 15,000 crore tranche, the report said. But for the Rs 7,000 crore tranche, it has asked Air India to raise the repayment through sale of assets and subsidiaries, it added.

The ministry will set aside a budgetary allocation to make sure the company is able to clear the loans as per schedule, the report said.

“The government has given the go-ahead to the fundraising plan. It will be done on behalf on Air India Asset Holdings (AIAHL),” the article qouted a source as saying.

SBI Caps, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India, has been hired as the adviser for the transaction, the report said. “SBI has started talking to potential investors such as the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), mutual funds and insurance companies,” a source told the publication.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 12:26 pm

