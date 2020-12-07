Air India May Raise Another Rs 1,000 Crore: Report

Debt-laden Air India may raise another Rs 1,000 crore this week. This is a part of its total fundraising of about Rs 6,150 crore as a short-term loan from domestic lenders.

The capital will be used to refinance foreign currency bridge loans taken to purchase seven Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, Mint reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons at Air India were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Mint.

Also read: Pilots Ask For Resumption Of Old Salary, Will Airlines Play Ball?

Amid proposed privatisation, the national carrier is planning to raise the total amount of Rs 6,150 crore in seven tranches, the reports said citing a bid document.

"The airline has completed raising six of the seven tranches, with the last remaining tranche expected to be completed in the coming week," a source told the paper.

"The exercise was carried out to retire high-cost debt," another source told the publication.

Mint had in November reported that Air India plans to raise the funds in three tranches of Rs 790 crore each, three tranches of Rs 925 crore each, and one tranche of Rs 1,005 crore.

The loan will include a sovereign guarantee, the report added. The national carrier is also offering some of its Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 aircraft as collateral.

The airline currently has debt of around Rs 23,000 crore, after nearly Rs 30,000 crore of debt and liabilities were transferred to a government-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The government is making a second attempt to divest its holding in Air India, putting up its entire 100 percent stake for sale. In the first attempt at divestment, the government had placed 76 percent of its stake in the national carrier on the block.