Air India leases 12 more aircraft to boost domestic, international operations

Air India has leased 12 more aircraft—six Airbus narrow-body and six Boeing wide-body ones—to boost domestic and overseas operations, the Tata group-owned airline said on December 5.

The airline, which expects Airbus A320neos and Boeing B777-300 ER to be inducted in the first half of 2023, would deploy them on short, medium and long-haul international routes.

“These additional aircraft leases will support our near-term growth even as we finalise plans to refresh and significantly grow our long-term fleet," Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said.

The move comes a few days after Air India’s merger with Vistara, Tata’s joint venture with Singapore Airlines, was announced. The merger, targeted to be completed by March 2024, will give Singapore Airlines a 25.1 percent stake in an enlarged Air India group.

Growing the airline’s network was an essential part of Air India’s Vihaan.AI transformational journey and “we remain committed to increasing connectivity and frequency of flights both domestically and internationally”, he said.

Wilson was referring to Air India's transformation plan. “Vihaan.AI”, which in Sanskrit means the dawn of a new era, lays down the objectives for Air India for the next five years to make it into a world-class airline once again and also increase its market share to at least 30 percent at home.

Also read: Air Asia sells remaining stake in India operations to Air India Tata Group said in November that Air India would lease 30 aircraft, including 25 Airbus narrow-body and five Boeing wide-body planes, to boost domestic and overseas operations over the next 15 months. With the December 5 announcement, the number has gone up to 42. Airbus A320neo would fly on domestic and short-to-medium haul international routes. While the B777-300 ER, which will have four-class configuration of first, business, premium economy and economy, would be deployed to connect Indian metro cities with more international destinations, the airline said. Air India’s narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are in service. The remaining 16 will progressively return to service by early 2023. Similarly, the airline has 43 wide-body aircraft in its fleet, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023.

Moneycontrol News

