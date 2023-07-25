Air India launches programme to simplify purchased cabin upgrades

Upgrade+ enables Air India guests to opt for upgrades to premium cabins between 72 hours and 12 hours before a flight, subject to availability.

Air India on July 25 announced the introduction of Upgrade+, which will allow guests with eligible bookings to purchase instant, confirmed upgrades to the front cabins at fixed prices.

As an alternative, passengers of Air India can purchase cabin upgrades when checking in at the airline's airport counters. With the introduction of Upgrade+, Air India has ended its "Bid Upgrade" programme, which allowed passengers with qualified reservations to bid for cabin upgrades and wait for upgrade decisions for up to four hours before to the departure of their flight.

With Upgrade+, Air India guests will receive the benefits of the upgraded cabin, such as increased baggage allowance, priority check-in at dedicated counters, boarding and baggage handling, on board amenities, and a delectable culinary experience. However, the fare conditions of the original booking will apply to upgraded bookings, including cancellation, rebooking fees, and accrual of Flying Returns miles.

For flights that the airline operates, passengers who have confirmed, Air India-issued booking documents are entitled to choose upgrades utilising Upgrade+. Either they would get an email inviting them to upgrade their reservations, or they could use the Upgrade+ website's widget to see if they qualified.