Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara seize opportunity amid Go First's flight cancellations

In response to Go First's cancellation of flights during the busy summer travel season, Air India and IndiGo have swiftly stepped in to seize the opportunity. Air India has ramped up its flight frequency on popular routes like Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh, while IndiGo has introduced new flights connecting Mumbai to these cities. Additionally, Vistara has also increased the frequency of its Delhi-Mumbai flights.

The enhanced flight frequencies are specifically aimed at meeting the high demand for air travel to Go First's popular leisure destinations. With the current holiday season underway, fares in these sectors are expected to rise. Jyoti Mayal, President of the Travel Agents Association of India, commented to ET, "If the capacity is not filled up, airfares will go up further."

Go First (formerly known as Go Air) was the fifth-largest airline in India based on scheduled departures. Its owners, the Wadia Group, filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings on May 3. "The insolvency proceedings are aimed at reviving the airline and not selling it," Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona told Reuters.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted the petition on May 10, providing Go First with the privilege of a moratorium, safeguarding the airline from the retrieval of loans and outstanding dues by banks and lessors. Additionally, the NCLT mandated the commencement of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, leading to the suspension of Go First's management.

Furthermore, the tribunal emphasized the airline's obligation to provide comprehensive assistance to the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) in order to preserve its status as a financially viable company. Notably, the tribunal underscored that no layoffs of employees were permitted.

As an interim measure until May 23, which coincides with Go First's announced suspension of flights, the moratorium extends to the airline's allocated arrival and departure slots at airports.

"Slots are national and finite resources, which, if left unused, are against the interest of both airlines and customers. Hence, the government has allotted them. These will be reverted to Go First as and when it resumes service," said an official aware of the development to ET.

He said the government was concerned that if capacity is sucked out of the system at the peak of summer, it will lead to a further increase in fares.

Go First has attributed its difficulties not to financial mismanagement but rather to engine problems. In its bankruptcy filings, the company emphasized that it has been prompt in meeting all debt repayment obligations.

The airline has pointed fingers at Pratt & Whitney, a US engine manufacturer, claiming that the increasing number of engine failures supplied by them has forced them to ground multiple aircraft, leading to a severe cash flow crisis.

Responding to the allegations, Pratt & Whitney stated that it is "complying with the arbitration ruling from March 2023" and refrained from providing further comment as the issue has now become a subject of litigation.