Air India in talks with multiple banks for Rs 3,000 crore loan

Air India's revenue doubled to nearly Rs 41,260 crore in 2022-23 thanks to a recovery in passenger traffic volume.

Tata group-owned carrier Air India is in talks with multiple banks for an approximately Rs 3,000 crore loan to make the down payment under sale-and-leaseback (SLB) agreements with lessors, a report has said.

Talks between the airline and several banks are underway, and a top State Bank of India (SBI) official told the Business Standard that many banks would come together to extend the loan.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

Notably, after becoming a part of the Mumbai-based salt-to-software conglomerate, Air India had placed a huge order for 470 aircraft in February this year. Of these, 250 aircraft were ordered from the European planemaker Airbus and the remaining 220 were ordered from American company Boeing. The cost of these 470 aircraft is around $70 billion. This is the second-largest order in the world to buy so many aircraft in a single batch.

"The firm orders include 34 A350-1000, 6 A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrow-body aircraft,” the airline had said in a release.

The financial daily, citing anonymous aviation industry sources, reported that Air India may buy the wide-body aircraft outright and the narrow-body aircraft (A320neo family aircraft and B737 MAX aircraft) on a sale-and-leaseback (SLB) model. Under the SLB model, new aircraft is sold to a lessor, which then immediately leases it back to the airline. Such deals remove the aircraft and its associated debt from an airline's balance sheet.

Rating agency Crisil in June maintained AAA/Stable rating on Air India’s Rs 37,500 crore bank credit facility. According to the agency, the airline has the best credit score; it is believed, banks can give them loans at very low interest.

The airline’s revenue doubled to nearly Rs 41,260 crore in 2022-23 thanks to a recovery in passenger traffic volume in the post-Covid era, and also because of the recovery of the grounded fleet, supporting more passenger traffic.