Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India hikes baggage charges to Rs 500 per kg for domestic travel

State-run Air India today said it has revised the excess baggage charges by Rs 100 per kg to Rs 500 for domestic travels from June 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As of now, the airline charges Rs 400 per kg for excess baggage.

As of now, the airline charges Rs 400 per kg for excess baggage.

The revised charges are applicable on all flights operated by Air India, except those of its regional arm, Alliance Air, it said.

"It has been decided to revise the excess baggage rate in the domestic sector to Rs 500 per kg per coupon on all travels commencing on or after June 11 from Rs 400 per kg," the airline said in a circular issued today.

These charges would also attract a 5 per cent GST on baggage for economy class travel and 12 per cent for others, it said.

The GST, however, will not be applicable for passengers travelling to or from airports across Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Meghalya, Nagaland, Sikkim, besides the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, the circular said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 08:53 pm

tags #Air India #Business

