Unpaid VVIP charter flights make Rs 822 crore of Air India's debt: RTI

Debt-laden Air India has to get back Rs 822 crore in the form of payments from VVIP charter flights, according to a response to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

The application was filed by Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), who wanted data on the outstanding bills of Air India.

The RTI reply also noted that Rs 9.67 crore was needed to be recovered towards evacuation operations, and Rs 12.65 crore for carrying foreign dignitaries.

Under VVIP charter flights, Air India provides its aircraft to ferry-- the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister-- for which the bills are paid by the ministries.

The RTI reply also noted that bills worth Rs 526.14 crore have piled from government offices, which also include tickets taken on credit by the officials as on March 31, 2019.

Out of Rs 526.14 crore, Rs 236.16 crore were pending for over three years, Air India said in its response.

The airlines also said provisioned Rs 281.82 crore as an accounting charge in its account books for "probable non-recovery".

Air India had stopped the practice of issuing tickets on credit to government agencies for the travel of their officials in December last year because of accruing pending bills. These include the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Intelligence Bureau, CRPF, Department of Posts, Reserve Bank of India among others.

The Government of India (GoI), on January 27, said it will completely exit Air India, including in units Air India Express (AIXL) and Air India SATS (AISATS), in what is seen a major step to ensure success in its second attempt at divesting the national carrier.

The national carrier, whose net loss in FY19 had ballooned to Rs 8,556 crore from Rs 5,348 crore in the preceding year, has total liabilities of over Rs 52,000 crore. To attract additional suitors this time, the government has already parked nearly Rs 30,000 crore of debts and liabilities in a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The new owner of the airline will be left with only Rs 23,286 crore worth of debt, taken mainly for aircraft purchases and currently secured against government guarantees. The guarantees will lapse once the new buyer takes over.

(With inputs from PTI.)