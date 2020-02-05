Air India ground handling subsidiary out of divestment plan: Report

The Centre has removed Air India Transport Services (AIATSL), Air India’s profit-making ground handling subsidiary, from the list of the company’s entities up for divestment, The Economic Times reported.

However, sources told the paper that the government is looking to re-start sale of the arm 'with updated numbers'. A bid document is expected 'soon', they stated, adding that the Air India divestment would be undisturbed.

Monies thus generated will be used to manage Air India’s debt that the government has taken on its books.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier, the government had issued for divestment 100 percent stake in Air India and Air India Express and 50 percent stake in Air India Singapore Terminal Services (another ground handling subsidiary) by March 17. This is a renewed attempt after the divestment bid in 2018 flopped.