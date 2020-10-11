Air India gives staff more time staff to apply for no-pay leave, salary cuts

Air India has given its permanent staff more time to opt for its schemes of leave without pay (LWP) and shorter working weeks for a salary cut.

The deadline for the airline's employees to apply for LWP has been extended to March 31, 2021, The Times of India reported.

"LWP scheme was introduced (on) July 14, 2020, and the same was extended up to September 30. It has now been decided to further extend the last date for applying under the above scheme till March 31, 2021," a staff notice issued on October 9 by AI general manager (industrial relations) Meenakshi Kashyap said.

In July, Air India's board had approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from six months to two years, which can be extended up to five years.

"So far about 60 employees have taken LWP, leading to a reduction of Rs 7 crore annually from the wage bill," an Air India official told Times of India.

In June, Air India said its permanent staff, except pilots and cabin crew members, could avail a "shorter working week scheme" to work for three days a week at 60 percent salary.