Air India gets DGCA nod for cross utilisation of wide-body pilots; same pilot allowed to fly B777, 787 planes

Mar 11, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Aviation regulator DGCA has approved Air India's long-pending request to allow the same pilots to operate two types of Boeing wide-body aircraft, according to officials.

Initially, Air India can train a total of eight designated examiners for operating Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft. Four designated examiners will be trained for operating 777s and another four for flying 787s, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Cross-utilisation of existing pilots wherein they will be able to fly two different aircraft will be helpful for the carrier as it embarks on ambitious international expansion plans.

Generally, a designated examiner is an experienced pilot who has been authorised by the regulator to carry out various tests and checks as per civil aviation requirements. The examiner is an employee of the airline concerned.