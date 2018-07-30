App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Air India gets default notices from banks, aircraft lessors: Report

San Francisco, United States-based Wells Fargo Trust Services and UAE's state-owned Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) have sent letters of demand for pending rental payments, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Three banks and two aircraft leasing firms have served default notices on Air India over the last few weeks, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday, raising concerns about the government-owned carrier's state of finances and credit-worthiness.

San Francisco, United States-based Wells Fargo Trust Services and UAE's state-owned Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) have sent letters of demand for pending rental payments, the newspaper said, citing sources.

DAE declined to comment on the report. Air India was not immediately available to comment, while Wells Fargo could not be reached outside usual U.S. business hours.

Three lenders from a 22-bank consortium have also written to Air India raising concerns that the company is turning into a non-performing asset, Business Standard said.

related news

Last month, India shelved a plan to sell a 76 percent stake in Air India due to lack of interest from bidders, in the latest setback in its ambitious efforts to rescue the ailing airline.

The government will continue to support the loss-making airline's financial requirements while it works on alternatives, Junior Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha had said, without giving a specific timeline for a new plan.

The government has remained non-committal on infusing cash into the airline after the failed privatisation process, according to the report.

Â“"Wait till the end of August. The government will give us money and then we will pay you. Please do not take any legal action has been the national carrier’s response," the newspaper quoted an executive working for one of the lenders as saying.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Companies

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.