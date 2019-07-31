App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India, Fiji Airways ink codeshare pact

The codershare partnership between the two partners will come into effect from next month, Air India said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Air India inked a codeshare pact with Fiji's flag carrier Fiji Airways which will provide convenient connections between three domestic cities and the South Pacific nation.

Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The pact will allow Fiji Airways to place its FJ flight code on flights operated by Air India from three domestic cities to Hong Kong and Singapore, and in turn, it will allow Air India to place its AI designator code on Fiji Airways flights from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, the release said.

Starting August 1, passengers of the two airlines can seamlessly connect from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Fiji via Hong Kong or Singapore, it said.

We are happy to establish codeshare partnership with Fiji Airways thereby expanding our network and offering wider connectivity to our passengers," said Meenakshi Mallik, Commercial Director, Air India.

"Were delighted to add Air India to our growing list of international airline partners. With our direct services from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, Indian visitors can travel to travel to Fiji from three cities.

" Equally, our guests from Fiji and the South Pacific will have many more options to connect to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for leisure, business and medical travel on Air India flights," said Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and chief executive.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:48 am

