Air India ferry flight takes off from Mumbai for stranded passengers in Russia

Air India says the support being provided to the passengers is 'the best possible in this unusual circumstance'.

An Air India replacement plane on Wednesday (June 7) took off from Mumbai for Magadan, Russia, where 216 passengers and 16 crew members are stranded since Tuesday. AI's flight AI-173 from Delhi to San Francisco had developed a technical snag with one of its engines and was diverted to the far eastern Russian port town.

"That plane needs to be repaired, mechanics are going on board," Reuters quoted Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as saying, mentioning that the ferry flight going out to pick up the stranded passengers. "I don't know how long it will take to repair that aircraft but passengers will be taken to their ultimate destination."

Earlier, the Tata group airline said the passengers were being provided all support on the ground and would be provided an alternate option to reach their destination.

However, the airline didn't share any passenger details.

“Our ferry flight AI 195 from Mumbai to Magadan is airborne, and is expected to arrive there at 6.30 am (local time) on June 8, 2023," Air India tweeted.

"An AI team is on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers on the onward flight scheduled to San Francisco. The aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew onward to San Francisco on June 8,” it added.

Air India said as it did not have any staff in Russia and the support being provided to the passengers was "the best possible in this unusual circumstance".

Several videos surfaced on appeared on social media showing the stranded passengers put up in makeshift accommodation in what appears to be a local school.

Meanwhile, the US is also closely monitoring the situation as a number of American citizens are also believed to be flying this aircraft. Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson at US state department American citizens were likely on the flight but that he could not confirm the number.