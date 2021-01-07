Air India Express introduces robotic technology to disinfect aircraft

Robotic Device cleaning interiors of Air India Express Aircraft.

For the first time ever in India, Air India Express has brought in robotic technology to clean and disinfect its aircraft.

The company, a subsidiary of national carrier Air India, partnered with ground handling agency AISATS to launch this technology.

It uses a UV robotic device fitted with a UV Disinfection Lamping system and was used to clean its Boeing 737-800 aircraft at the Delhi airport on January 7.

According to AI Express, UV-C disinfection has been identified as one of the best ways to disinfect any surface from germs, bacteria, and viruses. The technology has been tested and approved by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration), reported the Times of India.

The company also said the robotic device's collapsible arms will give it easy access to clean under aircraft seats, inside overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels, cockpit instrumentation area, etc. The technology will soon be expanded to aircraft at other airports as well.