Air India Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai due to technical malfunction

Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft with flight number AI 934 from Dubai to Cochin had to be diverted to Mumbai due to cabin pressurisation loss, adding to the growing number of flights that had to be diverted due to technical snags.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that the flight had safely landed in Mumbai, according to CNBC-TV18.

In the past three months, Indian airlines have reported grounding of flights due to bird hits, cracked windshields, component failures, engine compressor surges and blade failures, flight deck indicator and system-related warnings, flight diversions, mid-air engine shutdowns, pressurisation problems, and a case of severe turbulence in the monsoon.

Due to technical issues, various airlines' flights have been diverted recently to make for them a safe emergency landing at different airports as a precaution. While three international aircrafts' emergency landings have been reported in India, two of India's foreign-bound aircrafts have been diverted to Muscat and Karachi.

Amid serial serial malfunctions in flights, the DGCA on July 18 tightened regulations for airlines and ordered a slew of instructions to keep a check on incidents of technical malfunctions in aircraft.

The aviation regulator has now mandated that an aircraft at base and transit stations will be released by certified staffers having an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer license with proper authorisation from their organisation.

