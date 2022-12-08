Air India draws up $400-million revamp plan for cabin interiors of wide body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish its entire legacy of wide body fleet of 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft. Committing over $400 million for the project, the airline has engaged leading London-based product designers JPA Design and Trendworks for the cabin interior design elements.

According to a statement from the company, there will be a complete overhaul of the cabin interiors, including addition of latest seats and inflight entertainment across all classes. It will also see the introduction of a Premium Economy cabin on both fleets. The First Class cabin will be retained on the 777s.

The London-based product design companies have produced designs for major brands such as Taj Hotels, The Orient Express and Herman Miller International.

The company further added that it is expected to lead to the first aircraft entering service in mid-2024.

"Under our Vihaan.AI transformation program, Air India has committed to attaining the highest standards of product and service befitting of a world-class airline. We know that, at present, the cabin product on our 40 legacy widebody aircraft falls short of this standard. We are working closely with partners to accelerate the refit process as fast as possible and, in the meantime, leasing in at least 11 new widebody aircraft with brand new interiors to improve our offering at the earliest opportunity,” Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said.

The Tatas-controlled airline has hired Sunil Suresh, a former MakeMyTrip executive, as chief marketing officer and Colin Neubronner, who had earlier worked on the branding of Singapore Airlines and Jet Airways, as part of a new brand-building team.

Tata Group, which paid $2.2 billion to buy the airline back from the government, has a five-year transformation plan called Vihaan - Sanskrit for a new dawn.

Moneycontrol News

