Air India divestment: The brand still counts

In 2011, Grant Thornton assigned a value of Rs 4100 crore to Kingfisher Airlines. Cut to 2018, consultants estimate brand Air India to be valued at almost Rs 5000 crore.

According to experts, any private entity keen on acquiring Air India has nothing to gain from the deal other than the brand value.

“The real value of Air India is in the brand and not in the physical asset of carrier,” said Saurabh Uboweja, international brand expert and CEO, Brands of Desire.

“The carrier has aircraft which has nothing distinctive enough to be procured and it has human resource assets averagely aged between 55 and 56 against other carriers’ who have a staff of average age between 27 and 30. So there is no benefit in taking over Air India unless someone is planning to encash on the brand and not the physical asset,” added Uboweja.

Everything from the Maharaja icon to the emotional sentiment of people attached to the national carrier is what makes Air India a brand with a good recall rate, said Uboweja. “If a brand renames it and makes Air India a totally new entity it is a complete opportunity wasted because they have nothing that needs to be desperately acquired. So a player needs to revamp the existing brand,” he said.

Dimple Gupta, director at Strategic Brand Consultants India, breaks it down for those who think the national carrier is on the losing side of the deal.

"Air India becoming privatised is a good move for the overall health of the brand and organisation. For brands today – one of the most important thing is to remain profitable. Since Air India enjoys huge trust and loyalty of people – a leaner, efficient brand image will perhaps help pull in people easily – thereby making it profitable,” said Gupta.

Brand Air India, Gupta said, evokes trust, has easily identifiable logo (the Maharaja), and conjures in a sense of patriotic feeling when one flies in it.

"Few core elements of branding should perhaps be retained.They of course need to be smartened up, re-energised and must resonate with youth today. The brand also needs to capitalise on social and digital media much more to its advantage," she added.