Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:09 AM IST

Air India divestment | Tatas, Singapore Airlines ‘move closer’ to make joint bid: Report

The government formally began the bidding process for Air India on January 27, offering their entire 100 percent stake for sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Tatas appears to be ‘moving closer’ to partner with Singapore Airlines to make an offer for Air India, according to a report by The Times of India.

The Tatas are inching towards a final decision and are working on the deal’s structure. The company may merge Air India Express with AirAsia India, the report said.

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines own full-service airline Vistara as a joint venture (JV). Tata Sons owns a 51 percent stake in AirAsia India while Malaysia-based AirAsia Berhad owns the remaining holding.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Tata group has approached AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes for his green signal on the Air India Express acquisition, sources told TOI.

The non-compete clause in the agreement between AirAsia and Tata Sons does not permit either party from being involved in another low-cost airline.

Meanwhile, Tony Fernandes stepped aside as AirAsia CEO on February 3 for at least two months as Malaysian authorities investigate allegations of Airbus bribing the airline for an aircraft order.

Senior company executive Tharumalingam Kanagalingam has been appointed as acting CEO.

Fernandes was also recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to charges of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The Tatas founded Air India in 1932 as “Tata Air Services” and owned it till it was nationalised in 1947.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:09 am

