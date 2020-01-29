Air India divestment | Govt may be flexible on brand retention clause for new owner: Report

The government may not force divestment-bound Air India's new owner to retain the brand, Business Standard reported.

The bidding document released by the government on January 27 has a clause mandating the new owner to retain the national carrier’s brand.

But the document also permits a potential suitor to merge Air India with its own airline. This is a change from the previous attempt to privatise the airline in 2018.

“It’s a very famous and globally renowned brand and we expect there will be bidders who would want to retain that. If not, we will decide after looking at the queries,” an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Potential bidders told the paper that if an airline expresses interest in Air India it would want to merge it with its existing business.

“No existing airline will give up a brand on which it spent millions of dollars and earned reputation,” a source told the paper.

The clause mandating retention of the Air India brand was inserted to prevent the government from criticism since the brand has sentimental value.

Bidders have time till February 11 to raise queries regarding the specifics of the deal.