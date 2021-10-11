MARKET NEWS

Air India Divestment | Govt issues LoI to Tatas, SPA to be signed soon

Earlier on October 9, Tata Sons acquired the debt-laden Air India with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Air India | Representative image

The government on October 11 issued Letter of Intent (LoI) to Tata Sons, who emerged as the successful bidder in the strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said. Pandey added that sale purchase agreement (SPA) will be signed soon.

Earlier on October 9, Tata Sons acquired the debt-laden Air India with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led empowered panel of ministers gave its approval to the salt-to-software conglomerate’s offer against SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh, whose bid was around Rs 15,100 crore.

The government had set the reserved price Air India at Rs 12.906 crore. Briefing the press, Pandey said that that the deal will be closed by December 2021.

"M/S Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, had the winning bid," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), at a media briefing.

According to the sale purchase agreement, to buy Air India, the Tata Group will retain all of Air India's around 12,000 employees for a period of atleast one year. Following one year, the Tata Group will have the option to offer the employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme, the details of which have not been fixed with the government as part of the current share purchase agreement.

The government, while briefing the press, had said that total debt of Air India as on August 31 was Rs 61,560 crore, out of which Tatas will take over Rs 15,300 crore debt while Rs 46,262 crore will remain with Air India Asset Holdings Ltd, which is a special purpose vehicle created to retain the non-core assets, land and the debt of Air India which Tata will not be taking on.
#Air India Divestment #Air India sale #DIPAM #letter of intent #Tata Sons
