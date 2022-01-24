Air India disinvestment to take place on January 27: Official

Tata group won the bid last year to acquire the debt-ridden national airline

The disinvestment of national carrier Air India will take place on January 27, a top official of the airline said on January 24.

In an email to employees, Air India's Director, Finance, Vinod Hejmadi said the closing balance sheet as of January 20 will be provided to the Tata group today, and if any changes are necessitated, it could be made by January 26.

"Air India disinvestment has been decided to take place on January 27th, 2022. Closing balance sheet on January 20 is to be provided today, January 24, so that it can be reviewed by Tata and any changes can be made on Wednesday," ANI quoted Hejmadi as stating in the email.

Senior government officials who spoked to news agency PTI earlier today said Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata group by this weekend.

Notably, the Tatas had won the bid last year to acquire the debt-ridden 'Maharaja'. The airline was sold to Talace Private Limited — a subsidiary of the Tata group’s holding company — for Rs 18,000 crore on October 8.

Following that, on October 11, a letter of intent was issued to the Tata group confirming the government’s willingness to sell its 100 percent stake in the airline. On October 25, the Centre signed the share purchase agreement for this deal.

Officials who spoke to PTI today said that the remaining formalities regarding this deal are expected to be completed in the next few days.

As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express and a 50 percent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS.

With agency inputs.