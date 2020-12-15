Air India disinvestment | Interups says it has Rs 13,500 crore ready, may invest 'billions of dollars'

The government has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS

With the deadline for submission of formal bids closed at 5 pm on December 14, US-based fund Interups stated that it has Rs 13,500 crore as available capital for investment in Air India. The US OTC-listed firm even noted that it is ready to invest 'billions of dollars' in the Indian aviation sector.

Prior to Air India, Interups had bid for several bankrupt companies in India including Lavasa Corporation, Asian Colour Coated Steel and Reliance Naval. Despite having a market capitalisation of $28 million, the US-based fund has not been able to win a single company yet.

Air India sale: Tata Sons, employee consortium, US fund Interups and other suitors - what we know so far

As over 200 employees of Air India have joined hands, each bringing in Rs 1 lakh, to form a consortium, Interups has joined hands with them. Interups is even planning to hold 49 percent stake, as Air India employees have bid for 51 percent stake.

Interups is mulling to raise funds by splitting some of its infrastructure-related assets into an aviation InvIT. The underlying assets include air routes, ground handling, repairs, and training, etc, reported Business Standard.

Interups Chairman Laxmi Prasad had claimed that they have bid for Air India to protect employees' interest and their move is in national and government interest. Currently, Interups has over 27,000 retirement asset customers with over $1.8 billion under its tax advisory.

Earlier, speaking to MoneyControl, Laxmi Prasad had said that its fund intends to park Air India's assets on the Infrastructure Investment Trusts platform and monetise them. He added that this will take care of the capital requirement of Air India.

Apart from Air India, Interups made a $50 million offer to acquire Air Asia Berhad’s 49 percent stake in Air Asia India, but Tata Sons refused it as it held 'Right of First Refusal' on AAB’s stake.

Meanwhile, reports arrived that with political repercussions bound to make some noise over Air India disinvestment, the Union government is expected to think twice ahead of handing over the national airliner to a prospective bidder.