Air India Delhi-Kathmandu flight rescheduled due to flat tyre before takeoff

New Delhi-bound Air India aircraft with 173 people on board was forced to abort its flight from Kathmandu on December 9, after it suffered a flat tyre before takeoff, an official said.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to New Delhi at 4:30 pm local time. It had 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board, the official said.

A duty officer at Air India confirmed that flight AI 216 suffered a flat tyre before takeoff. The Air India flight will be rescheduled for December 10 after completing the required maintenance work.

My Republica newspaper reported that the plane had reached the threshold area from the taxiway and was preparing to takeoff when it suffered a flattened tyre.

Air India has also been facing operational issues leading to flight delays. “Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of airport entry passes to cabin crew,” the former flag carrier stated while dismissing reports of cabin crew shortage.

However, recently, social media posts using pictures purportedly shared by Air India patrons highlighting broken seats and malfunctioning entertainment screens on-board flights to India from North America and western Europe went viral a few months ago. Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, of Air India, admitted that the cabin product of the airline’s legacy widebody aircraft was falling short of standards. On the same day, Air India said it will pump in $400 million for upgrading its fleet of 40 long-haul planes comprising B787-8 and B777.

Moneycontrol News

