Air India debt | Centre to raise Rs 30,000 crore via bond sale: Report

The Centre is considering raising more than Rs 30,000 crores via bond sale to repay the debt of beleaguered Air India.

Citing a senior official aware of the matter, a report in The Economic Times stated that Air India Asset Holdings Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle created to retain the non-core assets, land and the debt of Air India which Tata will not be taking on, will be the issuer of the bonds.

“While the monetisation of assets and earnings through sale will help in repayment of a substantial portion of AI's debt, the government will still require to pay over Rs 30,000 crore and that will be raised through bonds," source cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Tata Sons won the deal to acquire debt-laden airline with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore of which debt which will be taken over by Tata will be Rs 15,300 crore while Rs 46,262 crore will remain with AIAHL. The cash consideration of the deal will be Rs 2,700 crore.

The deal also packages Air India’s profitable low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 percent of AISATS, which offers cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports, to the Tatas.

Nearly Rs 35,000 crore of liability will be paid by from the proceeds of the asset sale and by the Tata Group, the person said. "The rest will have to be paid and the plan is to pay it through a bond issue, which will be government-guaranteed."

As part of its latest bid to sell Air India, the government changed the norms in October 2020 and called bids based on enterprise value. According to the new plan, the successful bidder didn’t have to absorb any predetermined debt.

As part of the sale purchase agreement to buy Air India, the Tata Group will retain all of Air India's around 12,000 employees for a period of at least one year. Following one year the Tata Group will have the option to offer the employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme, the details of which have not been fixed with the government as part of the current share purchase agreement.