Air India collaborates with Microsoft to elevate employee experience

Air India on December 12 announced a collaboration with Microsoft, which is aimed at redefining employee experience and accelerating the company’s digital transformation journey.

Using Microsoft's security tools, the collaboration aims to enhance the employee experience for Air India employees worldwide into one that is comprehensive, agile and empowering, it said in a release.

This collaboration is a part of the Vihaan.AI initiative of Air India.

Also Read: Air India to use Meta’s platform Workplace for employee engagements

This initiative focuses on providing employees with a robust digital productivity and collaboration suite that is user-friendly. Air India will now have access to Microsoft 365, which provides quality security, collaboration, integration, and effective communication.

Air India’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dr. Satya Ramaswamy said, "The set of technologies that we have now deployed from Microsoft will help us reimagine our employee experience and make it a very compelling proposition for those who wish to join us in this exciting transformation journey."

"In today’s hybrid work environment, energised, empowered employees are the key to durable competitive advantage for every organization. Our collaboration with Air India is aimed at empowering every employee in the company to do more, with the right solutions from the Microsoft 365 family to enhance security and collaboration across the organisation,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

As Air India standardizes its Microsoft 365 platform across its entire staff, it will facilitate easy collaboration with other Tata group companies as well.