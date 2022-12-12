 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for Air India Express

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

On December 8, Air India announced plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 40 Boeing planes, at an investment of over USD 400 million (about Rs 3,295 crore).

Tata Group-owned Air India is close to finalising a deal with US aircraft maker Boeing for 50 narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX planes for its international budget arm Air India Express, according to sources.

The sources familiar with the development said the deal will be part of a large aircraft order that Air India has been discussing with Boeing Co and Airbus SE since the beginning of this fiscal.

Loss-making Air India, which was taken over by the Tata group in January this year, plans to triple its fleet over the next five years, they added.

As part of consolidating its airline business, the Tata group has also announced the merger of its domestic budget arm AirAsia India, which operates the Airbus A320 fleet, with Air India Express.

Currently, Air India Express has 24 Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

The sources said that a meeting between Air India and Boeing officials is also likely to take place on Monday to further discuss the aircraft deal.