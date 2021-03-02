Air India cancels leaves of pilots on March 1, with immediate effect

Representative image

Air India on March 1 cancelled the leaves of pilots with an immediate effect amid increasing number of domestic air travellers.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that caused large-scale disruptions, domestic flight services were suspended for two months from March 25 last year. After resumption on May 25, 2020, air traffic has been on the rise.

According to an internal communication, all leaves for cockpit crew stands withdrawn with an immediate effect.

However, the communication noted that leaves may be granted in extreme cases on a case-to-case basis, depending upon the urgency of the situation.

The communication did not mention any specific reasons for the decision to cancel the leaves.

Query sent to an Air India spokesperson remained unanswered.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Last month, the civil aviation ministry said the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said 3,13,668 domestic passengers were flown by airlines on February 28, the highest number since resumption of local flights on May 25, 2020.

"Total flight movements on February 28, 2021, were 4,699. The total number of footfalls on airports was 6,17,824," it said.

Scheduled international commercial flights continue to remain suspended, while overseas flights under air bubble agreements and the Vande Bharat Mission are operational, among others.