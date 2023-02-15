 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India begins new service in Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi sector

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

The 'Capital to Capital' flight is Air India's second daily service in this sector.

Air India has started new service to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi service (AI 829) departs at 6.40 AM and reaches at 9.25 AM, an airport statement said adding that the return flight (AI830) starts from Delhi at 9 PM and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 12.20 AM.

The fully economy class service flight will have 180 seats.