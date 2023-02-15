English
    Air India begins new service in Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi sector

    The 'Capital to Capital' flight is Air India's second daily service in this sector.

    PTI
    February 15, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Air India has started new service to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

    The 'Capital to Capital' flight is Air India's second daily service in this sector.

    The Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi service (AI 829) departs at 6.40 AM and reaches at 9.25 AM, an airport statement said adding that the return flight (AI830) starts from Delhi at 9 PM and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 12.20 AM.

    The fully economy class service flight will have 180 seats.

    Apart from daily return, the convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/ from international destinations including Europe, the UK, the US, Australia and South East Asia it said.

    This is the fourth daily service in the TRV-DEL sector. Indigo and Vistara are also operating daily services in this sector, the statement added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Air India #aircraft #aviation #Delhi #Thiruvananthapuram
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 03:26 pm