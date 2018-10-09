App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India awaits Rs 500 cr loans, extends deadline for bids

Senior airline officials said the deadline for bids has been extended to October 31 but it could be closed earlier in case there are minimum three bids for providing the loans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With lukewarm response from lenders, debt-laden Air India has extended the deadline for submitting bids for loans worth Rs 500 crore to meet "urgent working capital requirements".

Senior airline officials said the deadline for bids has been extended to October 31 but it could be closed earlier in case there are minimum three bids for providing the loans.

The initial deadline for submission of bids was October 10.

The national carrier, whose debt burden is estimated to be more than Rs 50,000 crore, is looking to raise Rs 500 crore loans to meet "urgent working capital requirement", as per a tender document.

The tenure of these government-guaranteed loans would be for one year.

After efforts for strategic disinvestment of the airline did not take off in May, the government has been working on ways to boost the carrier's fortunes.

Meanwhile, Air India on October 8 paid Rs 100 crore to state-owned oil marketing companies to partly clear dues related to purchase of jet fuel, a senior official had said.

In September, the companies asked debt-laden Air India to clear its dues towards daily billing amid rising oil prices.

Air India group, which comprises Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air, operates 475 flights per day to 78 domestic and 44 international destinations.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Air India #Business #India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.