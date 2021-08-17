Air bubble flights between India and Bangladesh to start next week

Representative Image (Reuters)

The flights between Bangladesh and India will resume from August 22 under the ‘air-bubble’ arrangement between the two countries.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a statement on August 17 said that it will start operating 12 flights between India and Bangladesh from next week.

While the Ministry of Civil Aviation had not come out with an official statement on the resumption of flights to Bangladesh, officials in the ministry told Moneycontrol that the flights between India and Bangladesh will restart next week.

Bangladeshi airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai while the Indian carriers will have flights from Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai to Dhaka, the official said.

The flights between the two countries are resuming after four months. The travel between India and Bangladesh was disrupted in April due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami in a tweet last week had said that normal visa services for passengers looking to travel to India will resume at application centres all over Bangladesh from August 11.

All visa categories will be issued, except, for now, tourist visas, Doraiswami said in his tweet.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh had written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India seeking its approval for resumption of the flight operations under the air bubble agreement.

While scheduled international travel is still banned in India till August 31, India has entered into bubble agreements with various countries to allow the travel of passengers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier in August, India resumed international flights to countries like the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates as part of its air-bubble agreement with these countries.