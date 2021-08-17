MARKET NEWS

Air bubble flights between India and Bangladesh to start next week

While the Ministry of Civil Aviation had not come out with an official statement on the resumption of flights to Bangladesh, officials in the ministry told Moneycontrol the flights between India and Bangladesh will restart next week.

August 17, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)


The flights between Bangladesh and India will resume from August 22 under the ‘air-bubble’ arrangement between the two countries.


Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a statement on August 17 said that it will start operating 12 flights between India and Bangladesh from next week.


While the Ministry of Civil Aviation had not come out with an official statement on the resumption of flights to Bangladesh, officials in the ministry told Moneycontrol that the flights between India and Bangladesh will restart next week.


Bangladeshi airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai while the Indian carriers will have flights from Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai to Dhaka, the official said.

The flights between the two countries are resuming after four months. The travel between India and Bangladesh was disrupted in April due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami in a tweet last week had said that normal visa services for passengers looking to travel to India will resume at application centres all over Bangladesh from August 11.

All visa categories will be issued, except, for now, tourist visas, Doraiswami said in his tweet. 

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh had written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India seeking its approval for resumption of the flight operations under the air bubble agreement.

While scheduled international travel is still banned in India till August 31, India has entered into bubble agreements with various countries to allow the travel of passengers.

Earlier in August, India resumed international flights to countries like the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates as part of its air-bubble agreement with these countries.
Tags: #airlines #Civil Aviation #Covid-19 #DGCA #International flights #MoCA #pandemic #Travel
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:12 pm

