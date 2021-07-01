In March last year, Indian government suspended international flights for the first time after the countrywide lockdown was imposed.

The announcement was made on its official twitter handle. It wrote, “The Air Bubble Arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank Civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity.”



The Air Bubble Arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank Civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity.

— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) July 1, 2021

Air bubble agreement between Qatar and India has been extended for July 2021, Indian Embassy in Qatar said on July 1. As per the Embassy, the flights have resumed under this arrangement.