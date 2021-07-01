MARKET NEWS

Air bubble arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021

As per the Indian Embassy in Qatar, the flights have resumed under this arrangement.

Moneycontrol PF Team
July 01, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
In March last year, Indian government suspended international flights for the first time after the countrywide lockdown was imposed.


Air bubble agreement between Qatar and India has been extended for July 2021, Indian Embassy in Qatar said on July 1. As per the Embassy, the flights have resumed under this arrangement.
The announcement was made on its official twitter handle. It wrote, “The Air Bubble Arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank Civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity.”



As per the Peninsula Qatar report, the agreement had expired on June 30, and many flights from India to Qatar had been cancelled early in the morning causing confusion among passengers. The Indian Embassy had assured in the morning it will be reinstated and later sent out a tweet saying the deal is extended.

The DGCA June 30 extended the ban on scheduled international flights till July 31. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021.

In March last year, Indian government suspended international flights for the first time after the countrywide lockdown was imposed. India has initially started Vande Bharat Mission repatriation exercise that allowed Indian nationals to get back home. Later, air travel bubbles were introduced.
 The Indian government now has a bilateral air bubble agreement with 27 countries for special international passenger flights. Some of these countries are Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Canada, the UAE, France, Germany, Japan, the Maldives, Qatar, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, Nigeria, the UK and the US.

Moneycontrol PF Team
TAGS: #Air Bubble #coronavirus #India #Qatar
first published: Jul 1, 2021 05:50 pm

