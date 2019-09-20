App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air Asia to start services in Tripura from October 20: Official

"Air Asia has got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to start services from the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here from October 20. Initially, the route would be Imphal, Guwahati, and Kolkata," airport director V K Seth said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Low-cost carrier Air Asia would begin operations in Tripura from October 20, a senior official said on Thursday.

"Air Asia has got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to start services from the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here from October 20. Initially, the route would be Imphal, Guwahati, and Kolkata," airport director V K Seth said.

Seth said preliminary activities like recruitment of supporting and ground staff would be completed soon.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a tweet, had announced that the carrier would soon start its services from the state.

"It was always our demand to increase the number of flights from Agartala. After our constant follow up, finally the state has got another airline," Deb said.

At present, Indigo and Air India operate flights from Agartala to Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Imphal.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Business #Companies

