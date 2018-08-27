App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air Asia offering cheap flight tickets starting at Rs 1,199

The offer is valid for tickets booked by 2 September 2018, for a travel period up to 17 February 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

AirAsia has started its ‘Trust your Wanderlust’ promotional sale under which it will be selling flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 199.

The promotional sale includes domestic destinations such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneshwar, Indore and other places.

The offer could be availed on tickets booked till 2 September 2018, and discounts applicable on travel period up to 17 February 2019.

related news

The sale offers the cheapest ticket of Rs 1, 199 for travel between 27 August 2018 and 17 February 2019, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad; and Rs 3,499 for travel from Amritsar to Bengaluru.

The sale, however, does have its own terms and conditions that include a non-refundable processing fee for payments made via credit cards, debit cards or charge cards.

The fare includes airport taxes (this is not applicable for selected airports where taxes are collected at departure entry point), and all taxes should be paid during purchasing of the tickets.

The offer would be valid for new purchases only as seats would be limited. Bookings to avail the offer could be done on the company’s official website. The sale does not offer any refunds once the payment has been made.

The company has further stated that it reserves the right to change its terms and conditions of the offer without a prior notice and has the right to deny any passenger from boarding without proper documentation.

The offer would be subjected to availability and flight and date changes are subject to a change in fees.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:46 pm

tags #AirAsia #Business #India #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.