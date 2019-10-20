App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air Asia launches Agartala-Kolkata flight service

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb flagged off the first Air Asia flight to Kolkata from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Low-cost carrier Air Asia on Sunday launched flight services to Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati and Imphal from here.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb flagged off the first Air Asia flight to Kolkata from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here.

Deb said air connectivity is very important for the northeastern state.

Close

He said when SpiceJet had withdrawn their service from the state early this year, he took up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation minister and requested him to take some initiative for more air connectivity with the state.

Chief Operating Officer of Air Asia, Sanjay Kumar said 14 flights would operate in a week from the MBB airport in Agartala-Kolkata, Agartala-Delhi, Agartala-Guwahati and Agartala-Imphal routes.

"We also have plans to extend our service for connecting Agartala with Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. This is our 20th destination in the country", he told reporters.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.