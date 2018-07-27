App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aion-JSW Steel to pay Rs 2,892 cr to pick Monnet's 74.3% equity

The National Company Law Tribunal today gave its detailed order on the takeover, after the tribunal gave a verbal order accepting the takeover.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A consortium of Aion Investments- JSW Steel, which has won bid to acquire the bankrupt Monnet Ispat & Energy, will pay Rs 2,892 crore to take over the assets, as per the revised resolution plan approved by NCLT.

The National Company Law Tribunal today gave its detailed order on the takeover, after the tribunal gave a verbal order accepting the takeover.

The bankrupt Monnet owes over Rs 11,000 crore to a clutch of lenders. This means that banks and other financial creditors will take a massive 74 per cent haircut as the bid is worth only three-fourths or 26 per cent of the dues.

As per the written order, the consortium will make a payment of Rs 2,457 crore to secured financial creditors of Monnet and Rs 219.92 crore to other financial creditors on conversion of their balance admitted debt into optionally convertible preference shares of the company, according to the NCLT's revised plan.

related news

The new owers will directly or indirectly hold equity shares worth 74.29 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Monnet.

Rs 215.20 crore has been admitted as debt held by the assenting financial creditors, which will be converted into equity at face value of Rs 10 per share, it said.

That apart,Rs 25 crore will be paid to some identified operational creditors over the next one year commencing from July 24, in lieu of the admitted debt held by them.

As per the resolution plan, the consortium will infuse Rs 875 crore into MSL (a special purpose vehicle directly/ indirectly owned by members of the consortium) to fund working capital, capital expenditure requirement and to clear the dues of financial creditors including to buy optionally convertible preference shares from the financial creditors.

In addition, JSW Steel will provide Rs 125 crore as a working capital advance to Monnet. The consortium has also arranged a term loan to clear dues of financial creditors.

Shareholders of MSL will become the new promoters and acquire control over Monnet pursuant to the restructuring proposal proposed in the resolution plan which involves conversion of a part of the admitted debt into equity, after which Monnet's non-promoter holding shares will come down to about 33.06 per cent of its original.

This will also extinguishing Monnet's preference share capital and the equity share capital held by the existing promoters. But no retail shareholder will be eliminated pursuant to this capital reduction.

While the new owners will own 74.29 per cent and other shareholders, including the financial creditors, will continue hold the balance equity amounting to around 25.71 per cent of paid-up equity share capital.

On merger of MSL into Monnet, the company will issue one equity share and one compulsorily convertible prefernce share of face value of Rs 10 each respectively for every one equity share and compulsorily convertible prefernce share of face value of Rs 10 held in MSL.

The consortium will also hold compulsorily convertible prefernce share aggregating to Rs 525.98 crore in Monnet.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:30 am

tags #Aion Investments #Business #Companies #JSW Steel

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.